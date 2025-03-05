Tom Hardy is coming back in another intense and gritty role, this time in a series called Mobland. The makers have released the first official trailer for the series, and in this article, we will discuss whether it is bad, good, or meh. So stick to the end to find out.

It is a crime drama created by Ronan Bennett. Multiple directors have directed several episodes of this series. Guy Ritchie is also among the directors, and as per IMDb, he has directed two episodes. It has been produced by Paramount+ and is set to premiere this month only.

MobLand will be led by Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the Harrigan family, Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, the matriarch of the family, and Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, the patriarch of the family. Besides them, the cast comprises Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, and more.

Thoughts on the Trailer

Pierce Brosnan’s character introduces himself as a family man who is also a mighty man of the underworld. He states that if anyone ever betrays him or his family then it’s the end of that person. He also gives us a peak at his world, and by that, it seems Tom Hardy is one of the people who does the dirty work for Conrad.

The trailer also depicts the strong relationship Conrad shares with his wife, which will play an integral part in the series. The trailer of Mobland is dark and gripping, as we are unable to make out who the main antagonist is and what the story is about. However, one thing is clear: there will be a power struggle, and opposite forces will collide. There are people who want Harrigans out of the way so they can rule underworlds.

The color palette is dark-toned but not too dark, making it difficult for people to watch the series. The music is not too serious and has a funky touch, but it does not diminish the seriousness of the series. It is one minute thirty-three seconds long and fast-paced, showcasing the powerful performances of Tom, Pierce, and Helen to come in the series.

Netizens Reactions

One of the users wrote, “Guy, Mirren, Brosnan….AND Hardy. Done. Paramount+ killing it.”

Another stated, “This is too much stuff that I like in the same package!!”

Followed by one fan saying, “Looks great and the cast is Britishly good.”

“So hyped for this show man,” wrote one fan.

Another said, “oh come on what a cast of legends.”

A user assured, “We’ll all be there this is no time to die.”

And, “Wow this looks surprisingly interesting Great Cinematograph coming from Guy Ritchie now I’m super excited than DEI Daredevil Born Again.”

More about the show

The official synopsis of Mobland states, “Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives. Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything.”

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren starrer Mobland will premiere on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025. It is slated to have around ten episodes. Check out its first official trailer here:

