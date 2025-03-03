Abhishek Bachchan is currently in a zone that goes above stardom and box office numbers! The zone that defines an artist and his act. The zone that seems to have been created with his upcoming film Be Happy! The trailer of the film has arrived, and you will be mesmerized by the word go!

The trailer gives a glimpse of the story right through the first frame. Abhishek Bachchan, as the father, and Inayat Verma, as the daughter, share a warm and, at times, strict papa-beti bond. Inayat dreams of being on a reality show to dance but needs her Papa for the competition as well.

The entire story takes a turn when Papa decides to let her daughter follow her dreams and Be Happy. It is the typical happy-go-lucky film that Bollywood needs and should earn numbers at the box office. However, the sad part is that the film is arriving on Prime Video.

Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the 2-minute 18-second teaser promises a rainbow of emotions, and hopefully, this should not be a dream sequence. Dhara and her Papa promised an emotional story that would make you smile, with a teardrop waiting in the corner of your eye!

The film seems to be supported by Nora Fatehi, Johny Lever, and Nassar. Interestingly, Remo D’Souza and his films have a great line of music to celebrate, which seems to be missing from this trailer. That is the only losing point of this trailer!

The chemistry between Abhishek and Inayat has already made us go awww in Anurag Basu’s Ludo and it displays the same wavelength in this film as well. Hopefully, Be Happy will deliver, what it has promised, a heart touching story featuring Abhishek Bachchan in his Paa avatar. And hopefully, by the end of the film we all should scream, “Papa should dance saala.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

