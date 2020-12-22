While Spider-Man 3’s casting coup is making a thunderous buzz, people seem to have forgotten there is yet another project that promises a gazillion cameos. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has been in the making for quite some time now. While the project has already gone on floors the latest update has an exciting goss to offer, called it massive actually. If the things turn out to be true Leonardo DiCaprio mi joined Doctor Strange 2 and below is all you need to know about this news.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has been touted to be a massive project. It went on floors in November and Elizabeth Olsen began work on the same. Benedict Cumberbatch who plays the titular character is yet to get on the sets as he will be joining after finishing his part in Spider-Man 3.

Adding to the same is the latest report. If the little birdies of We Got This Covered are anything to go by, Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio is in active talks to get on board for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. As per Daniel Richtman, whose Patreon spills more tea than any other insider, say he is set to play the Spider-Man.

Yes, you heard it right. Leonardo DiCaprio in a Spidey suit is an envisioned sight we might finally get to witness for real. It is said that he will play a Spider-Man from a different Earth in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time someone has envisioned Leo as Spidey. Back in the yesteryears, Roger Corman, who held the rights to the web-slinging hero wanted Leo to don the suit.

The Terminator creator was thinking of casting Leonardo DiCaprio as Spider-Man and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Doctor Octopus. Seems we missed out on an epic casting coup.

Would you want to see Leo play the wen slinging superhero? Let us know in the comments. Also for more updates on this and other news from the entertainment industry, stick to Koimoi!

