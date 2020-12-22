Bella Thorne is currently busy promoting her upcoming song SFB on Twitter. Many fans and Twitter users feel Bella’s ‘Stupid F*cking B*tch’ is the singer shading her ex Tana Mongeau. Read on to know what the singer wrote and how her ex has reacted to it.

While Bella writes ‘when she tries so hard to be relevant,’ Tana tweets ‘imagine taking the time to write, direct, and fund entire song about me called stupid f*cking b*tch’

Recently, Bella Thorne took to Twitter and wrote, “when she tries so hard to be relevant she won’t stop bringing up your name for attention……. girl. can’t you get your own attention stoppppppppp.”

when she tries so hard to be relevant she won't stop bringing up your name for attention……. girl can't you get your own attention stoppppppppp

In the following tweet, Bella Thorne wrote, “#SFB #SFB she wishes she was me”

749 favorites in a day and my last tweets have more and ur worried about my relevancy? @ me next time and unfollow me while u at it.. @EddieHearn put us in 🥊

Tana Mongeau isn’t someone to take this lightly. The internet personality-model wrote, “749 favorites in a day and my last tweets have more and ur worried about my relevancy? @ me next time and unfollow me while u at it.. @EddieHearn put us in (Boxing glove emoji)”

imagine taking the time to write, direct, and fund entire song about me called stupid fucking bitch and also being bella thorne smfh

In response to Bella Thorne’s second tweet, Tana wrote, “smh respond promoting s*x workers like u promised or get ratio’d” In her next tweet she wrote, “imagine taking the time to write, direct, and fund entire song about me called stupid f*cking b*tch and also being bella thorne smfh”

imagine taking the time to write, direct, and fund entire song about me called stupid fucking bitch and also being bella thorne smfh

Continuing giving it back to Bella, Tana Mongeau wrote, “i rly do be living in so many peoples heads rent f*cking free man i should go furniture shopping” She even re-tweeted fans posts where they wrote that her ‘Without You’ is better than Bella’s ‘SFB.’

Concluding her rant against Bella Thorne, Tana wrote, “i’m honestly done being walked on and f—ed on by shitty people and looking like the bad person. i’d rather go out exposing and swinging. let’s go b*tch.”

i'm honestly done being walked on and fucked on by shitty people and looking like the bad person. i'd rather go out exposing and swinging. let's go bitch

Not just Twitter, Tana also took a dig at Bella TikTok. She shared a snippet of ‘SFB’ with the caption, “i absolutely can not believe this isn’t a fever dream HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH can 2020 be over i beg.”

We are still awaiting Bella Thorne’s response to Tana Mongeau tweets. Also, the singer is still to shed light on who the song about.

In case you haven’t heard Bella’s song ‘Stupid F*cking B*tch’ (SFB), check it out here.



