Halloween may be over almost a month ago, but we are still tripping on the fact that Jennifer Lopez dressed up like her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez’s ex Madonna. This happened in the mini Halloween party the singer threw this year.

Advertisement

Well, everyone is still wondering why did Lopez have to dress like Alex’s ex? The singer has finally opened up about it. Continue reading further to know more. But before that, have a look at the picture below:

Advertisement

On SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Jennifer Lopez detailed her Halloween plans to host Andy Cohen. While the coronavirus pandemic dashed all hopes of a huge blowout, J.Lo found a way to make the occasion really special. She, her family and a small group of friends she invited dressed up as music icons to celebrate the holiday, with the 51-year-old attending the gathering as Madonna in her ‘Like a Virgin’ music video. She even rocked the white lace gloves!

“We had like three friends over, four friends. And yeah, we all got dressed up like way too much,” Jennifer Lopez explained. “My kids were like hiding in the bedrooms. They were like ‘What are you doing?’ I dressed as Madonna and Alex; he went as Bruce Springsteen.”

She added that her good friend and manager, producer Benny Medina, attended the event as Elvis Presley. The ‘On the Floor’ singer documented the whole thing on Instagram.

However, it was Jennifer Lopez‘s costume that Andy was most fascinated with. He asked the star, “Was that not odd given that Alex may be dated Madonna for two seconds?” J.Lo laughed it off. “No. I mean, it was so long ago,” she replied. “I don’t know. No, it wasn’t weird at all. I loved it.”

The baseball legend, 45, was rumoured to be dating Madonna, who is 17 years older than him, in the summer of 2008 after bonding over Kabbalah. The two raised eyebrows at the time as Alex was then married to Cynthia Scurtis. Cynthia left Alex not long after his alleged romance with Madonna went public, though the two have never confirmed that they were in a relationship.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lopez’s Halloween look? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Zac Efron Lists His LA Pad On The Market For A Whopping Sum, Can You Guess?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube