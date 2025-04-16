How Mickey Rourke once got blacklisted from Hollywood for his behavior resurfaces amid the recent allegations against him made by Bella Thorne circulate. Read on.

Former boxer and veteran actor Mickey Rourke often got into trouble for his controversial behavior. He has faced many rough patches in his life; however, he always recalled how prayer played a significant role in his life. Did you know he once messed up his career and got blacklisted from Hollywood because he was too difficult to work with? Yes, that’s right.

In recent turn of events, Bella Thorne opened up about her working experience with Rourke. She accused him of injuring her private parts while doing a scene in the movie that they did together. Though she didn’t name it, they worked on 2020’s Girl. Now, let’s scroll ahead to know why the veteran actor once got blacklisted from Hollywood amid this incident circulate.

In an old interview with Variety (via Fox News), Mickey Rourke opened up about the time when he went to therapy to cope with his inner emotions. Recalling the time when he had messed up his career, Rourke said, “I pretty much messed up my career in Hollywood. I would tell people I’m a man first, and then I’m an actor. I went to war with everybody in the movie business. And there’s a saying in boxing: you get up when you can. And that’s what I did. I got great advice from Richard Harris years ago. He told me, ‘You can’t beat them all. There’s too many of them.’ I really wish I would’ve listened to Richard and handled things more diplomatically. But that was never my way.”

He even admitted that, at one point, he was blacklisted from Hollywood for being too difficult. However, he also shared that the current generation of directors is not afraid to take him on their projects. But, as the latest reports about the former boxer circulate, things start to spark conversation regarding him. After he made homophobic remarks about JoJo Siwa, Bella Thorne took to her social media platform and blasted the veteran actor.

She called it the “worst acting experience” of her life and accused Mickey Rourke of hurting and humiliating her on the set. Bella wrote, “I had to work with this man — in a scene where I’m on my knees with my hands zip-tied behind my back. He was supposed to take a metal grinder to my kneecap, but instead, he used it on my genitals through my jeans, hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone.”

She further added, “I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew. Having to go into his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers — I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands to the producers. In fact, I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer.”

