Disney Plus and Marvel are gearing up for one of their most ambitious and anticipated projects, which is WandaVision. The show that saw its trailer released recently has made a thunderous buzz post that. Opening up on what to expect from the show and how it is different in many aspects is actor Elizabeth Olsen aka Scarlett Witch. Read on to know what she has to say.

The ’90s vibe trailer that released recently left the fans excited but revealed just enough to trigger the already boiling anticipation. As per Olsen, WandaVision is more inclined towards the comics and will show that part of the character. She calls her latest show comic-accurate as it sticks to them.

Talking to the New York Times, about the exciting part of being on the show, Elizabeth Olsen said WandaVision that she hasn’t been able to give her that time onscreen as this show provides. She said, “WandaVision is such an incredible concept. It’s the first time we get to understand her as the Scarlet Witch that she is in the comics, and that’s exciting for me, because I haven’t yet been able to give her that time onscreen.”

Elizabeth Olsen also revealed how WandaVision will focus on Scarlett Witch’s mental health. If you have read the modern comic, her mental health has been a very important plot point in the. “So that’s going to be fun. She’s always been a representation of mental health and illness in the comic book series, and her major role is handling that stigma within Marvel,” Olsen added.

Elizabeth Olsen was also quizzed on Vision and Doctor Strange’s role in the show. The actor chose to be tight-lipped and not reveal anything. She said, “That I can’t answer, because he died in the last movie. I’m sorry. [Laughs] I know you wouldn’t care. I tell my friends, but I can’t tell you. They’re like you — they know nothing, so I just tell them everything because it doesn’t matter. I know it will go nowhere.”

In the chat further, she heaped praises on the Marvel Studio, who gave her Scarlett Witch. The actor had some fantastic things to say about Kevin Feige, who suggests his actors to live their life without restrictions.

There is no confirmed date as of yet, but WandaVision is said to be making its way to Disney Plus in December. Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, it stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes.

