Last month, Disney+ and Marvel unveiled the first trailer of WandaVision. The series stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the titular roles. The trailer was amusing and gave us some glimpses of different types of lives that the superhero lovers lived together.

After watching the trailer, fans were surprised to see Elizabeth’s Wanda in Scarlet Witch avatar. Although it is said to be a costume for a Halloween party in the series, fans were glad they showed her comic avatar. Similarly, Paul’s Vision was also in his comic costume, although people later made several memes on his look.

Since then, everyone is waiting to know if Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda will be in her full form as Scarlet Witch or not. A few pictures from the sets of WandaVision are going viral on the internet. We get to see Olsen first in her Scarlet Witch look, and later, she changed to her regular clothes.

These pictures prove that WandaVision will show us the actress in her full capacity and strong powers. The photos were clicked in Los Angeles on the sets of the Disney+ Marvel show.

The person who shared the pics on Twitter wrote, “Wandanation, I hope you all have the tranquilizer in hand because Elizabeth Olsen was photographed on the WandaVision film set yesterday (09) in Los Angeles, California.”

Check out the pictures below:

📸 Wandanation, espero que todos vocês estejam com o calmante em mãos porque a Elizabeth Olsen foi fotografada no set de filmagens de WandaVision ontem (09) em Los Angeles, Califórnia. Confira mais fotos em nossa galeria: https://t.co/qsyzRo9uC1 pic.twitter.com/rvOXOF5Q0l — EOBR Mídias (@eobrmidias) October 10, 2020

Meanwhile, this year, Marvel has no movie releasing in theatres. But the web series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany is expected to hit Disney+ in December 2020.

Apart from WandaVision, Elizabeth will also play a crucial role in MCU’s Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong. Sam Raimi will helm the movie. The story of Doctor Strange 2 will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Did you like Elizabeth in her Scarlet Witch Avatar? Let us know what you think about the costume in the comments section below.

