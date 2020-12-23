COVID- 19 pandemic has been a spoilsport for the entertainment industry. Eventually, after going through sufferings, theatre owners were hoping to get a life back with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 touted to bring in audiences. But guess what, a newly applied night curfew has brought a new hurdle for the cinema business.

For the unversed, Maharashtra state government has announced a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am. It will be spanning from 22nd December to 6th January. So, it’s quite obvious that the night shows of Gal Gadot’s much-talked movie and upcoming ones would be severely affected.

Wonder Woman 1984 is releasing on 25th December and as night curfew has been announced now, the late-night shows have been cancelled everywhere. Reportedly, the last show will be screened at 7.30 pm in almost every cinema hall. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a multiplex staffer said, “The paid previews of Wonder Woman 1984 are taking place tomorrow (Wednesday, December 23) evening, from 5:00 pm onwards. The occupancy in the night shows was quite good. Now, we are cancelling bookings of all these shows. Thankfully, we have the contact details of all those who booked. We are informing them about the cancellation and also suggesting them to book an earlier show. It’s a very time-consuming activity.”

As of now, a night curfew is announced in Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh. And with Mumbai and Pune being cream centres for Hollywood releases, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to witness a huge dent during a holiday season.

Meanwhile, the movie released in 32 foreign markets in the last weekend including China, Japan, Mexico, Brazil and others. However, the result has been lacklustre. The movie was always supposed to be affected by the pandemic situation, but the numbers are lower than even limited expectations. The Patty Jenkins directorial superhero film sequel collected $18.8 million in China in its opening weekend. This is very low considering the first part did a business of $38 million in the first weekend in China.

