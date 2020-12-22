Actress Kristen Bell had a major role to play in saving her husband Dax Shepard after he suffered a drug relapse.

Shepard credited Bell’s unconditional love for saving his life after breaking his 16-year sobriety earlier this year, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Dax Shepard has been vocal about his struggles with substance abuse, and in September he shared that he relapsed in his sobriety journey after he began taking strong prescription painkillers following a motorcycle accident. He added that he was scared to come forward and talk about his slip-up but it was Bell, friends and family who made him comfortable.

“I can’t imagine having to admit that to other people and feeling as safe as I did that you guys wouldn’t hate me. I hated me at that point and so, to be able to tell you guys and feel unconditionally loved and that I would be accepted was really special. It saved my life,” Shepard said while speaking to Bell and his co-host on “Armchair Expert”.

Bell then said that Dax Shepard “saved” himself without the help of anyone else.

“Nobody saved you but you, and your courage and boldness to say, ‘I feel like I’m slipping’ or ‘I did slip and I need to be honest before it gets worse,’ and I’m just grateful to all parties involved. I think we did a really good job, team,” Dax Shepard said.

Bell said that she feels really grateful and honoured that Shepard felt he could trust her.

“I feel grateful that I was allowed into the inner circle.”

Talking about the year 2020, he says he feels guilty for admitting that he had a great year.

“I feel guilty saying this, but I still loved this year immensely. I loved this year. I had a great year. I’m saying though even with two surgeries and a relapse and shame spiral and all this stuff, still a great year for me. I think we’re very lucky to say that,” acknowledged Kristen, “because we’re not out of work and we’re not looking at eviction and we’re not struggling to put food on the table”.

