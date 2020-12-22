Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently stirred up quite a storm after an audio clip leaked wherein he furiously lashed out at crew members for breaking COVID-19 guidelines. He was shooting for his upcoming film Mission: Impossible 7.

The Top Gun actor was criticized for his profanity-laced tirade against crew members of his film. Reportedly, five crew members also left the set following the actor’s outburst. In the two-and-a-half minute tirade, the actor threatened to fire crew members who don’t abide by the Covid-19 protocols on the set.

Now according to the latest report from The Sun claim that Tom Cruise has taken some time off and halted the filming in order to deal with the entire debacle. A source said to the publication, “It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it’s not getting any easier – Christmas can’t come soon enough. It’s the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while.”

The report further claimed that Tom Cruise will be spending some time with his children in Dubai to celebrate Christmas.

Meanwhile, in the leaked audio clip, the actor can be heard saying, “We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f*cking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf*ckers.”

While many criticised the Tom Cruise for his outburst. George Clooney came out in support of the actor. According to E! Clooney said, “He didn’t overreact because it is a problem. I have a friend who’s an AD on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response. I wouldn’t have done it that big. I wouldn’t have, you know, pulled people out. You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky, right?”

Clooney further said, “You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he’s absolutely right about that. And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It’s just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way. I understand why he did it. He’s not wrong at all about that. You know, I just, I don’t know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don’t know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before.”

