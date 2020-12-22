George Clooney and Amal are no less than a power couple in Hollywood. The two had met at a charity fundraiser in September 2013, and soon they became the talk of the town. They even had a highly-publicized marriage which was held on September 27, 2014, in Venice’s city hall.

The two are proud parents of 3-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. However, not many know what happened when the two met at the charity fundraiser event for the first time. Recently, The Midnight Sky star revealed how he fell in love with his wife.

George Clooney appeared on The Howard Stern Show and revealed that he was instantly attracted to her but wasn’t sure if the feelings were mutual. He was unsure about her feelings due to the 17 year age difference between the two of them.

During the show, Clooney said that they initially met through a chance encounter. A mutual friend had asked to visit his home and brought Amal with her. He said, “I was in Lake Como, single, and a friend of mine said, ‘Is it okay if I bring my friend over, I’m on my way to the Cannes Film Festival, can I bring my friend over?’ And my mom and dad were staying with me in Como at the time, and a couple of other friends. And I was like, ‘Sure, bring her over.’”

Even though the two liked each other George Clooney didn’t pursue Amal romantically for some time. Recalling his first encounter with her, he said, “And in walks Amal, and she’s stunning and funny and the smartest person in every room she walks into. And I was really taken with her. We didn’t—we stayed up all night and talked, but we didn’t date. We just started writing each other, and I wrote her for, I don’t know, a few months.”

The 59-year-old actor also revealed that even though he did like her but he wasn’t sure whether she liked her due to the large age gap between them. He said, “And then I came to London. Well, I liked her, but I didn’t want to jump the shark on it, I couldn’t tell if she liked me because I’m 17 years older than her. So she might have thought I was grandpa, I don’t know.”

Eventually, George Clooney decided to make his move on Amal when he was in London to shoot for a film. He said, “And then I got to London to score a movie. We were scoring at Abbey Road, and I thought, ‘Well if you’re ever going to impress anybody, it’s with a 150 piece orchestra at Abbey Road … And she’d just come from a meeting at work where she was trying to tamp down a problem with the Muslim brotherhood, she comes to Abbey Road.”

He then added, “I don’t know … compared to all the other things that she was dealing with that day. I think Abbey Road might have just been a relief.”

