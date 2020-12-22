The nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has taught many of us a lot of things. But today we will be talking about someone who is serving full-on 2020 glam vibes, and that is non-other than Blake Lively.

In a recent Instagram Story, the Gossip Girl alum shared a selfie which has grabbed all attention. Continue reading further to know more.

The selfie which Blake Lively shared had her golden locks a bit tousled, the back more dishevelled than the front, along with a bare face. This is the same look many are sporting amid self-quarantine. Using the Vogue magazine cover filter, the star captioned the photo, “Get The Look 2020 Edition.”

Of course, fans know Blake Lively is pure comedic gold, and no one would know it better than her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The couple regularly pranks each other on social media. Earlier this month, Blake trolled the Deadpool star on her Instagram Story when she shared a photo of three of her “favourite things in the world,” which were three different sugary desserts. The following Instagram Story included the fourth dessert, with the caption, “…Who did you think I was gonna say??”

Fans quickly understood the joke, as her husband of eight years was born in the British Columbia city of Vancouver. Blake Lively even gave a little nod to Ryan Reynolds by adding a Deadpool gif in the corner of the Story.

It wasn’t long before the movie star trolled his wife back. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Ryan commented under a video on the Frida Mom Instagram page about what penises new moms should avoid after giving birth and wrote, “I’d tag @blacklively, but I’m afraid that might not go well for me.” Obviously, by including his wife’s handle, Ryan did in fact tag her.

It’s only a matter of time before Blake Lively gets Ryan Reynolds back, but in the meantime, fans can enjoy all the times the couple has trolled each other on social media over the years.

