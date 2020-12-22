Eminem recently released ‘Music to Get Murdered By- Side B’, which is the deluxe version of his January album. And in one of the songs, the rapper seemingly made references to Machine Gun Kelly and many fans thought that this would ignite a fiery comeback from the latter.

After few hours of Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By – Side B release, MGK took to Twitter and responded to the disses. He shared two cryptic tweets. In the first tweet, he wrote, “I’m under your skin”. He followed up with a second tweet, “those subliminals” alongside a laughing emoji and a trash emoji. Take a look at the response below:

i’m under your skin 🙃 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) December 17, 2020 those subliminals 🤣🚮 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) December 18, 2020

Eagle-eyed fans soon noticed that Kelly’s off-beat tweets to Eminem’s album release. The rapper’s song ‘Gnat’ from Music To Be Murdered By – Side B that has an unrevealed mention of Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper sings, They say these bars are like COVID (Bars are like COVID), You get ’em right off the bat (You get ’em right off the bat), Infected with SARS and Corona (Infected with SARS and Corona), Like you took a bite off of that (Damn), And it goes from martian to human (Yeah), That’s how the virus attacks (That’s how the virus attacks), They come at me with machine guns (Brr), Like trying to fight off a gnat”.

While in another song On ‘Zeus’ from the same album, Eminem rapped, “Fair weather, wishy-washy/ She thinks Machine washed me/ Swear to God, man, her favourite rapper wish he’d crossed me.”

Soon fans began to react to their ongoing feud. One user on Twitter wrote, “It feels like Eminem is running outta shit to rap about that he gotta mention that beef on every album he been putting out,” while another user wrote, “Friendly reminder to all Eminem fans: Eminem himself declared peace with mgk in his last album. Now y’all acting like it never happened”.

Another fan wrote, “Once again he bored af and he wants the heat again. He needs sales lol”. Take a look at some of the fans reaction to Eminem’s alleged mention of Machine Gun Kelly in his songs.

Em mentions everyone he’s ever had beef with, it’s fun for him to be petty. He mentioned Ja and that shit is 20 years old 💀 you’ll be a target for the rest of his career, that’s just how it goes — Holly (@spellboundbyu) December 18, 2020 Too many millennials got used to beef being one song. Go back and study the history. MGK made rap devil to make people talk about him. Now Em going old school and will bury him every chance because that’s what beef is supposed to be. Beef is murder, Life or career ends. — Josh Wisser (@wisser_josh) December 19, 2020 The irony of the gnat line 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VpqfUAObkN — Pandora (@lovehateitall) December 19, 2020

