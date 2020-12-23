WWE has gifted some highly talented pro-wrestlers over the years, but not all of them have got their due. One such is Cesaro, who despite showing a set of skills and an ability to pull off a good quality match, has been restricted from any bigger promotion. This is not just, but even legend Mark Henry thinks the same.

The 39-year-old Swiss wrestler has often been allotted kick-off show matches in the pay-per-view. To be honest, it really feels bad that such a good in-ring talent has been wasted by the company. He has everything that’s needed to become a big name. He has innovative moves, stamina to sustain long matches and of course, personality.

Back in June, WWE legend Mark Henry graced Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. There he had a fun chat with Texas’ rattlesnake and shared some titbits of the pro-wrestling world. He even took the 30 seconds test, during which he has to name the wrestler that fits in Austin’s question.

During the fun session, Mark Henry was asked to name the ‘most underrated superstar in the history of wrestling’. The WWE legend mentioned Cesaro’s name as an answer. And yes, we truly agree with him. Hope that he’ll be getting a much-deserved push by the company.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, in one of our originals dedicated to WWE, we spoke about the most-watched segment in the history of RAW. The segment was of Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin, that traces back to the episode of 28th June 1999. The face-off between the two legends took place at North Carolina’s Charlotte Coliseum. It was a 12-minute match for a title. Apparently, Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated the deadman to grab the gold for the fourth time. He delivered back to back stunners to seal the victory.

The match between Undertaker and Texas’ rattlesnake garnered a whopping rating of 9.5 back then. If we breakdown the rating into numbers, then it’s around 10.72 million viewers. Surprisingly, the segment is still the highest-rated for WWE RAW and is yet to be surpassed.

