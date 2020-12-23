Mads Mikkelsen, whose recent film Another Round is garnering accolades from all over, is under the radar of Johnny Depp’s fans for saying something they don’t like. The news state that Mikkelsen is replacing Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3, and despite that he hasn’t tried to contact him.

In his recent interaction with the associated press, he was asked if he had tried to contact Depp after the news of replacing him in the film. To which he said that he isn’t aware of how could he reach out to him?

Mikkelsen said, “No, I don’t know him. I met him once. I wish I had his phone number, but unfortunately, that’s not the case.”

Fans of Johnny Depp didn’t take the ‘I don’t know him’ very well and slam Mikkelsen on Twitter. A fan said, “The ‘I don’t know him’ sounds so arrogant and entitled.”

The ” I don’t know him ” sounds so arrogant and entitled. — Sky (@3_skyA) December 23, 2020

Another one commented, “I’m actually fed up with Mikkelsen already, though I don’t even know him. Never saw him in any movie,” another added.

I´m actually fed up with Mikkelsen already, though I don´t even know him. Never saw him in any movie. — Mea parvitas 🇩🇪 #JohnnyDeppIsLoved (@nonunnun) December 22, 2020

Why didn’t he ask Warner Bros? A Johnny Depp fan said, “If he really wanted #JohnnyDepp’s phone number, he would just have to ask Warner Bros., other production houses, or the actors’ agencies, or maybe the actors of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ with who Johnny played. But he won’t, especially knowing why Johnny was left out of the movie.”

A fan contributed to the #JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald trend and said, “Just because he ‘doesn’t know him’ doesn’t mean he should just ignore everything going on and look at the evidence. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp I would support any actor that actually stands up for the victim! #BoycottWarnerBros #JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald.”

If he really wanted #JohnnyDepp‘s phone number, he would just have to ask Warner Bros., other production houses, or the actors’ agencies, or maybe the actors of “Fantastic Beasts” with who Johnny played. But he won’t, especially knowing why Johnny was left out of the movie. — 🍩🍉M.G. Justice For Johnny Depp⚔🛡⚖ Waldman🎄🎅☃ (@mg_violette) December 22, 2020

A fan felt Mads Mikkelsen is just trying to ride the ‘hype wave’ and said, “Mad trying to ride that hype wave while its last But honey …Once it be over u be forgotten again.”

Mads Mikkelsen Says He Hasn’t Spoken to Johnny Depp About Playing Grindelwald: ‘I Don’t Know Him’​ https://t.co/x2T4aNxc1l — People (@people) December 22, 2020

A fan defended Mikkelsen and said, “This headline is so misleading, People. Mads has mentioned in many interviews that he is celeb clueless. He didn’t know who Rihanna was when he was in his video. He’s met people several times and forgot who they are (Jerry Bruckheimer). Making a drama when there is none.”

GUYS HES LITERALLY DANISH AND ISNT ON SOCIAL MEDIA. HE DEADASS DOESNT KNOW WHO JOHNNY DEPP IS CALM DOWN. — 🏴‍☠️🥄Captain Pirate🥄🏴‍☠️ (@Pirate_Spoon) December 22, 2020

What do you think of Mad Mikkelsen’s comment about not knowing Johnny Depp? ‘Ignorant’ or ‘innocent’? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

