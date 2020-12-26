Wonder Woman Box Office (India) Day 2: Such are the times at the Indian box office today that even the smallest of the wins deserves to be celebrated. Even 2 crores coming on a single day is being looked at as a milestone and that has been accomplished by Wonder Woman 1984 on its second full day, what with Friday collections turning out to be 2.15 crores*. This is further growth over Thursday collections of 1.50 crores and big contributing factor towards this is the Christmas holiday and also the beginning of the weekend.

The good part is that the film is showing bigger growth than Tenet which had a rather flat opening weekend. The action entertainer is working with its target audiences, though the momentum will need to be sustained well enough if an eventual lifetime milestone of 20 crores is to be sought. That would be the bare minimum requirement for any film, be it English or Hindi, which releases in theatres next.

So far, the Gal Gadot enacted Wonder Woman 1984 has brought in 4.55 crores*. Since Friday was a national holiday, one can’t expect a similar jump today.

However, the good part is that the 2 crores milestone has been crossed alrready, which means at the bare minimum this number will be met for the rest of the weekend. With that certainly happening and some decent growth actually expected on Saturday and Sunday.

The extended weekend collections of Wonder Woman 1984 are now aiming for the 9 crores mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

