Wonder Woman 1984 has done well in paid previews on Wednesday. There wasn’t much publicity around the film’s early arrival at select theatres on restricted count of shows. Still, the film has done well enough to collect 1 crore* which is not a bad number at all.

In fact these are the kind of numbers that several films get on paid previews even on regular days and here the film has managed to do that in the COVID era where either audiences are still waiting for things to get better or are not even aware of an early arrival.

What also needs to be taken into consideration is the fact that there is night curfew already in Maharashtra due to which evening and nights shows have been impacted. Still, it’s Mumbai where best collections have been seen so far, and that could well be the driving factor for days to come as well.

The film is an action thriller and that is going in its favour as such kind of genre traditionally works in India, especially if it’s a big screen adventure with a popcorn entertainer feel to it. Moreover, it is also running in dubbed versions and that should further help bring in more moolah in days to come.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to Wonder Woman, which had released in 2017. Featuring Gal Gadot in the titular role, the film also features Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

