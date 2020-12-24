Hrithik Roshan aka Krrish is India’s most loved and successful superhero and to see him talk to the Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is filling the audience with all kinds of excitement and wonderment at how superhumans talk.

Praising Gal’s performance as Wonder Woman, Hrithik took to his social media and tweeted, “Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team!”

Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN .

And congratulations to the entire team! pic.twitter.com/x2gk7u0UD2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 23, 2020

Obviously, as we all feel, only a superhero can understand what a task it is to save the world and its people and so Gal Gadot was equally excited by Hrithik Roshan’s praises as she replied saying, “So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday. “

This conversation between our superhero and super-heroine is exactly what makes the ending to a year like 2020 so exciting and fascinating, and has left the fans demanding for a crossover of the two stars.

Check out these tweets –

One user says, “Hey. Gorgeous. This is absolutely beautiful gesture received for Indian superhero #Krissh (@iHrithik ) by Hollywood superheroine #WonderWoman (@GalGadot )

Can we expect this duo in single screen?”

Hey. Gorgeous. This is absolutely beautiful gesture received for Indian superhero #Krissh (@iHrithik ) by Hollywood superheroine #WonderWoman (@GalGadot )

Can we expect this duo in single screen? https://t.co/dZJuMPaIrw pic.twitter.com/vpopj3IbPN — CHETAN 🇮🇳 (ichets_hr) (@hrithikswage) December 24, 2020

Other reads, “I can smell DC-KRRISH Crossover 😰”

I can smell DC-KRRISH Crossover 😰 https://t.co/FEmpvCIhVj — Mike (@icaped_crusader) December 24, 2020

Another one reads, “From one superhero to another!!! 😊😊 Wonder Woman & Krrish!!”

From one superhero to another!!! 😊😊 Wonder Woman & Krrish!! https://t.co/Jm9prjunnB — Jasmine K.🎄🌹🎄 (@jasminak34) December 24, 2020

Excited about the conversation, some user assert, “OMG HRITIK AND GAL INTERACTION WAIT WAIT WAIT”

Dreaming about the glorious Jodi that Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot would make, some fan tweets read, “@ZackSnyder please please sign most complete actor of India and our very first superhero Krrish aka @iHrithik in upcoming justice league.

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot gonna make an all-time greatest onscreen couple

#WonderWoman1984″

So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday. — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 24, 2020

Check out these mind-blowing fan creatives too –

It also makes one wonder what it would be like if Krrish and Wonder Woman ever got together for a film. That combination sure would be the biggest firecracker!

