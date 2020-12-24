If fans thought the domestic abuse charges were the worst that could happen to Johnny Depp, there’s much more currently happening. The actor was ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3 post he lost the libel suit against The Sun. Fans are furious ever since and now want Amber Heard to be removed from Warner Bros’ Aquaman 2 as well.

As most know, Aquaman starred Amber in the role of Mera. She played the female lead opposite Jason Momoa. The first film in the DC extended universe was a massive success with worldwide collections of 940.7 million dollars. It was a major hit in India too, surpassing biggies like The Avengers, Aladdin and Iron Man 3.

Ever since Johnny Depp has been removed from Pirates Of The Caribbean, fans have been disappointed. They have been signing petitions against Amber Heard to be removed from Aquaman 2. In fact, the signatures are almost about to cross the 2 million mark. Now, according to Grace Randolph, Warner Bros is planning to sideline Amber.

According to Host of the Beyond The Trailer YouTube channel, Grace Randolph, Warner Bros is bringing another female lead to balance all the mess. That may also lead to Amber Heard’s role facing a cut in Jason Momoa led Aquaman 2.

“Some of you are asking re Amber Heard – as I told you before, they are bringing on this new female lead to balance things out, and writing the script so that Heard’s role can be cut down if needed. But as of right now she’s still in Aquaman 2,” claims Grace.

This undoubtedly has led a lot of Johnny Depp fans celebrating.

A fan triggered others writing, “Mera is important for Aquaman’s story. Why not just recast? Noone will care about Heard.“

Another wrote, “Amber Heard will be poison to Warner Bros. Merely reducing her role when there are tapes out there blatantly confirming her violent abusive behavior will hurt them in the end. Mainstream media is trying to ignore the evidence but it will eventually come out.”

“Well I mean they wouldn’t have to if she didn’t abuse depp (ik it went both ways),” wrote a user.

What is your take on the matter? Share your views in the comment section below.

