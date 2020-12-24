In September this year, after 20 weeks of pregnancy, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen bid a tearful goodbye to their third child. Even though it has been three months since Jack’s (as the parents called him) passing away, the mommy Chrissy still misses him.

Chrissy took to social media recently and shared a picture of her baby bump along with an emotional note. Reminiscing over what could be, she says “love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again.” Check out her entire post below.

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post. She wrote, “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.”

Chrissy Teigen continued, “And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx”

The model also recently took to her Insta stories and shared a video post-therapy. In a little chirpy mood, she said, “This is like a post-therapy face filter”

Last month, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend opened up the reaction people had to the pictures they shared post the miscarriage. While many sympathised with the couple others criticized them. Talking about it, Chrissy had said, “I don’t care if you were offended or disgusted. I understand it can be that way for people. It’s designed for the people that were hurting. And John was very uncomfortable taking them.”

She even got her unborn son’s name tattooed on her wrist.

