It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas! It is almost Christmas, and indeed a merry one after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared some big family news with their annual Christmas card.

The royals’ 19-month-old son is clearly taking after his dad, one of the world’s most famous gingers. Continue reading ahead to know more.

With what we can assume from the Christmas card, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie is officially a redhead. On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the animal welfare charity Mayhew revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s precious holiday card, which it received along with a donation. The London-based organization wrote on their social media handle, “We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community.” Check out the link below:

Even Meghan Markle shared the card on her Instagram. Check out the link below:

The illustrated image shows the family of three, along with their two dogs, embracing and playing in the yard. In the pic, Archie takes some steps with the help of his dad on the front lawn of their outdoor playhouse.

The photo that the painting is based on was captured by Meghan Markle‘s mother, Doria Ragland, at the Sussexes’ new family home in Montecito, Calif., which the couple moved into summer.

“The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said. “The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

Meghan Markle went on to explain why she wanted to send out her Christmas letter in the name of charity this year. “We, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind,” the 39-year-old mom wrote. “From a local California organization that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”

Mayhew’s CEO Caroline Yates added, “She has shone a huge light on our community-based animal welfare work over the last two years.” The Suits actress made her first official visit to Mayhew as Patron in January 2019, when she was pregnant with Archie, and posed for several adorable pics with pups.

Well, we absolutely love Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card, what about you?

