Gal Gadot has been the focal point of the news over the last few days. It’s so because her highly-anticipated movie, Wonder Woman 1984 is all set to flourish in most of the markets from tomorrow. Also, the movie will enjoy a simultaneous digital release on HBO Max.

Recently, Warner Bros surprised one and all by announcing the simultaneous theatrical and digital arrival (on HBO Max) of their entire 2021 slate. Owing to pandemic situation one can understand the motive behind the move, but filmmakers like Christopher Nolan have contrasting views on the decision with a suitable justification.

Earlier, Christopher Nolan had blasted at Warner Bros for its decision to release 2021 films in theatres as well as on HBO Max. He stated it to be the insult of filmmakers and the entire team who work to give viewers an unmatchable big screen experience. He had also called Max a “worst streaming service“.

Now, reacting to all such stuff, Gal Gadot opened up while talking to Variety. She was asked if the decision was surprising to her and what’re her thoughts on Christopher Nolan and other filmmakers’ views. She said, “They’re right (filmmakers). The discussion that we (studio and people associated with Wonder Woman 1984) had was personal only about our project. I was surprised by the announcement as well.”

“I remember when music became super accessible from Spotify and Apple and all that, everyone worried about what is it going to do to concerts and everything? Whenever there’s a good concert of an artist that I love, I would always prefer going to the concert. There’s nothing that can replace that experience of being there live and hearing it in the right volume with the atmosphere and all the people in the crowd. So that’s how I feel about the moviegoers as well…I think people still want to have the full-360 event of enjoying a movie in the cinema. I’m convinced that once the pandemic is over, the theatres will be back,” Gal Gadot was quoted speaking on the future of cinema halls.

