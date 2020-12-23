The first pay cheque is always an exciting and motivating thing for everyone. It gives us a sense of accomplishment and fuels your drive to succeed. Similarly, the first pay cheque of our favourite celebs were also defining moments for them. Whether it is Taylor Swift or Johnny Depp, first payments are special to all.

Needless to say, it must have been this moment that welcomed them into the lifestyle of the rich and famous. Even though our favourite Hollywood stars may be now earning big fat pay cheques, but they too fondly remember their first salaries.

Take a look at how these stars spent their first paychecks. From Selena Gomez & Johnny Depp to Taylor Swift, we have covered it all.

Taylor Swift

The singer-songwriter began her career with country music but later transitioned into pop music, and is now one of the most successful musicians in the industry. Taylor Swift bought a brand new set of wheels with her first paycheque. But not just any car. The 31-year-old singer bought the Lexus SC430- the car which Regina George drove in the movie Mean Girls.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is now worth a cool $225 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Lone Survivor actor was a rapper before becoming an actor. Reportedly, the actor spent his entire pay cheque on the Mercedes-Benz but he didn’t have any money for registration, insurance, or gas.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez began her career by appearing on the children’s television series Barney & Friends. She later also appeared in the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place, wherein she played the role of Alex Russo. She is also a singer, and often her songs appear on US Billboard charts. The singer spent her first salary rather practically. She paid the rent of a Los Angeles apartment thereby helping her family.

Johnny Depp

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is regarded as one of the world’s biggest film stars. However, the actor went through quite a bumpy journey to get to where he is today. And when it comes to his first pay cheque, the actor bought a horse farm near Lexington, Kentucky, for his mother.

Nicole Kidman

The American-born Australian actress was ranked among the world’s highest-paid actresses in 2006, 2018 and 2019. She also ranked fifth in the list of the greatest actors of the 21st century by The New York Times. The actress once revealed that with her first pay cheque she bought a washer and dryer for her parents. She didn’t spend as lavishly as Johnny Depp.

