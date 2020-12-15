Selena Gomez has reportedly quit Hillsong. We know this may come as a shock for many of her fans. But, yes, this is the truth. The singer has turned her back on the church after being an avid follower for years.

Well, many of you might know that even Justin Bieber was closely associated with the church. Many feel that Selena had started distancing herself from the church since her break up with him. But, continue reading further to know what exactly triggered her to quit Hillsong?

According to reports in the Daily Telegraph, Selena Gomez has reportedly quit Hillsong following pastor Carl Lentz’s cheating scandal. Sources claim she has become “bitterly disillusioned” with the church since her break up with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who is closely associated with it.

It was Carl Lentz’s affair that was reportedly the final straw for Selena Gomez. “At one stage she adored Carl … she, Brian, his daughter Laura and Justin were a team, really close. Now she doesn’t want anything to do with Hillsong anymore,” an insider told the portal. “She doesn’t identify with Hillsong any longer.”

Lentz was kicked out of the popular church last month after a number of “moral failures”, that were later revealed as him cheating on his wife. He and his wife Laura, who have been married for 17 years and share three children moved from the east coast of the US to Los Angeles late last month in an attempt to salvage their marriage.

Lentz had run Hillsong’s megachurch in New York City and had been popular among its many celebrity adherents including Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey and NBA player Kevin Durant.

New York fashion designer Ranin Karim, 34, went public days after he was fired, admitting she was the one who had been with Lentz. However, it’s since been alleged she wasn’t the only one. “It was more than one affair; they were significant. And at least some bad moral behaviour had gone back historically, but not necessarily those affairs,” Hillsong founder Brian Houston said on a recorded meeting, which was later leaked to the Daily Mail.

What do you think of this move of Selena Gomez? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

