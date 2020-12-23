The Colin Firth-starrer The Secret Garden will arrive in Indian theatres on January 8, 2021.

The fantasy drama is based on the 1911 literary classic of the same name, often considered one of the most unique and inventive novels to be penned for children by author Frances Hodgson Burnett.

The film adaptation promises to celebrate the essence of Burnett’s work while also exploring fresh elements.

The Marc Munden directorial has Firth essaying the role of Mr. Craven, a bitter and broken man looking after his niece Mary (Dixie Egerickx) due to the untimely demise of her parents. A series of fascinating events lead Mary to unearth a few family secrets and discover a hidden garden that beholds restorative powers.

“We explored far and wide and filming took us from the North York Moors with its ruined abbeys, to the amazing Laburnum Arch and meadow stream of Bodnant Garden in North Wales and on to the towering tree ferns of Trebah Garden in Cornwall,” Producer Rosie Alison said.

“We also went to the mysterious, moss-laden primeval Puzzlewood in the Forest of Dean and the wondrous hidden terraced gardens of Iford Manor in Wiltshire. Existing gardens were always our primary inspiration, rather than ‘reinventing’ nature through visual effects,” added Alison, reports thesun.co.uk.

The film is released in India by PVR Pictures.

