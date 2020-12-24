Singer Kerry Katona has quit smoking after over 25 years. The 40-year-old singer is proud not to have had a puff since the day she vowed.

“I made and stuck to (a New Year’s resolution) this year. I’d smoked 20 cigarettes a day since the age of 14 and I got up on New Year’s Day and there was one cigarette left. I smoked it and said, ‘I’m done’. I haven’t had a puff of one since,” Kerry Katona said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The former Atomic Kitten singer got engaged to Ryan Mahoney in August and the couple is hoping to get married in a low-key ceremony next year.

“I want to go to Vegas, so we don’t need to plan. Neither of us want a wedding, we just want a marriage. It’ll just be me, Ryan and the kids. We don’t know [when] yet. We’re in no rush. It’ll probably be next summer,” Kerry Katona told the new issue of Britain’s OK! magazine.

The 40-year-old also recently revealed she has been suffering with terrible pains in her neck. Given her condition, she is worried owing to the ongoing Covid situation, reports mirror.co.uk.

“I woke up the other day with the worst pain in my neck – it’s something I’ve suffered with for a long time. I feel like I’ve got Arthritis!” she said in a column.

“I haven’t had the chance to see anyone about it and now we are in lockdown it’s gonna make it 10 times more difficult,” Kerry Katona added.

