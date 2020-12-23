Viola Davis, the recipient of an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and two Tony Awards, recently opened up about the secrets behind a healthy and long-lasting marriage. Want to know what it is? Well, scroll down and you will have your answer.

Advertisement

While talking about the ‘thing’ that keeps a marriage strong, the actress also shared that she takes bath with her husband, Julius Tennon every night. She even let all know that she treats him to some beauty treatment, too.

Advertisement

“We have together time every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have together time every night because we get in the tub together,” people.com quoted the Viola Davis saying.

Viola Davis continued: “And we soak in the tub and we talk. Sometimes he falls asleep with his mouth open!”

She added, “I give him facials. And we just chat, chat, chat, and he’s just really sweet. Every single day we do that.”

Previously, Viola Davis opened up about the secret to a healthy long-lasting marriage. She said, “I think that, that’s what people forget when they fall in love with someone and it’s exciting. You have to get back to the everyday – taking the garbage out, the cooking, the cleaning – and it’s something that I think really works with me and my husband,” said the actress.

Do you agree with her? For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nicole Kidman To Johnny Depp – Here’s What These Hollywood Stars Did With Their First Pay Cheque

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube