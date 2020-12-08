Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to get a new neighbour in the Santa Barbara neighbourhood. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi have bought a new estate in the area for $49 million. Reportedly, the previous owner of the estate was former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Dennis Miller.

The talk show host and comedian, who was embroiled in a controversy earlier this year, seems to be dropping millions on luxury real estate. Reportedly, Ellen’s new abode is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the already pricey Montecito community.

According to Vanity Fair, Ellen DeGeneres’ new property, which was not officially listed for sale, boasts three separate parcels of land totalling over 4 acres and five separate structures. The huge property comes with a barn designed by famed architect Tom Kundig, a 9,000-square-foot South African Cape Dutch-style main building a guesthouse, and parking space with a capacity of more than 30 cars.

Furthermore, Ellen’s Montecito property also includes charming details such as jogging paths, hidden outdoor seating areas, an infinity pool, and a lily pond the size of a small lake.

It’s not the first time for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi to buy a property in Santa Barbara’s Montecito area. The two had previously lived in Montecito for years. They are well-known for their love of flipping some of the priciest mansions in the area.

Ellen and Portia had sold a Tuscan-style mansion to venture capitalist Marc Stad for $29 million recently. They bought the property for $27 million in August. In early November, the two celebrities sold another nine-plus-acre, Bali-inspired home in the area for $33.3 million.

Previously, the comedian during an interview on The Today Show in 2018, she said that she grew up poor and always lived in apartments. “Now, I just buy as many houses as I can,” she said.

