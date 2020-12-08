Millie Bobby Brown has become one of the most prominent talents Netflix has in their kitty right now. With her successful performances in Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, she has turned out to be a profitable star for the giant at just 16. And it looks like Netflix does not want to leave here anytime soon. The latest update says that Netflix is roping in Brown for an action franchise. Read on to know everything about this exciting update. Scroll below.

Brown made her popular debut with Netflix’s Stranger Things. The actor plays El (Eleven) in the show. The actor took her fans and the audience with a storm when she played Enola Holmes in the movie. The actor managed to make her performance notice even amid a stellar cast that included Henry Cavil and Helena Bonham Carter.

It turns out Netflix has plans to regain the talent, as per the report in We Got This Covered, the streaming giant has offered Millie Bobby Brown a first-look deal, and that is not just the thing that is offered. The actor is also being roped in for an action franchise that will have her in the centre. There is no update on what this project will be about. But looking at the success that Brown has brought to the platform, Netflix will give her a special set up to shine.

Meanwhile, this is not the only Netflix collaboration for Millie Bobby Brown. The buzz a few months back was also that the OTT giant is making a sequel to Enola Holmes. Brown herself has even confirmed that in a way. Talking to Deadline, she has said that it has to happen. She expressed how there is more to be shown of Enola, and she hasn’t grown yet.

Millie Bobby Brown said, “Yeah, there’s more of the story to be told. The story isn’t over yet. She isn’t grown up, there’s no conclusion. I think she’ll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there’s definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen.”

