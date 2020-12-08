Kylie Jenner and her three-year-old daughter are one of the cutest and most adorable mother-daughter duo in the world. Their videos get crazy popular among her fans and Stormi never misses a chance to steal the limelight in her mother’s videos.

Kylie shared a throwback video of Stormi where she learns to walk and it’s winning the hearts on the internet.

Kylie Jenner shared it on her Instagram story and Stormi is seen wearing an onesie as an infant trying to walk wobbly. The beauty mogul then extends her arms and the 3-year-old comes walking right into her mother’s arms.

Later, mother hugs her tightly and lifts her in the air as she successfully made the effort to walk. How cute is that? Aww.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, a fan on Twitter asked Khloe Kardashian about their annual Christmas party and replying to the same, reality TV star mentioned that they’re not having it this year due to the global pandemic and this will be the first time in 42 years that the family isn’t having a gathering.

The user asked, “okay Khloé u doing the annual Kardashian’s Christmas party this year”. Replying to the same, Khloe Kardashian wrote, “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must”

Earlier in November when a fan asked the same annual Christmas party question to Khloe and tweeted, “OMG i just realized….. is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting cancelled this year ???? @khloekardashian”

Replying to the same, the reality TV star wrote, “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before We have to think of what is safest”

We will miss Kardashians-Jenners Christmas bash this year.

Tell us if you loved Stormi’s video shared by her mother Kylie Jenner in the comments below.

