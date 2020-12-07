Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor both together have made it to the headlines and left their fans confused and shocked. Late yesterday the two were found taking digs at each other suddenly, and it came in as a shocker as it looked like the two were fighting. But reports further claimed that it was just a publicity tactic for their new Netflix film together titled AK Vs AK. But it turns out the promotion strategy has not gone down well with actor-comedian Suresh Menon who has called out the two for the same. Below is all you need to know.

It all began when Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to congratulate Shefali Shah, his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, on her International Emmys win for Delhi Crime. This is when Kashyap decided to take a dig and asked Kapoor about his Oscar trophy. This gave rise to a ‘promotional’ argument between the two as they kept on taking jabs at each other’s career shortcoming, and at first, everyone thought it was a real fight.

This Twitter feud between Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor and has now drawn Suresh Menon’s attention. He called the war outright fake and expressed his dismay on the extent people can go to promote their projects. He also took a dig at two referring to Undekhi and Scam 1992 and said that good content needs no publicity.

Suresh Menon wrote, “The fake Anil Kapoor vs Anurag Kashyap Twitter war, just shows to what extent people can go for #publicity…… the truth is good content doesn’t need such publicity … #undekhi #Scam1992.”

The fake Anil kapoor vs Anurag kashyap twitter war, just shows to what extent people can go for #publicity…… the truth is good content doesn’t need such publicity … #undekhi #Scam1992 — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) December 6, 2020

It seemed like a lot of Twitter users did agree with Suresh Menon and criticised Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Fake’ war. A user wrote, “Absolutely Suresh! Bollywood is acting really desperate in the recent times to gain publicity, after the kind of reception they’ve been getting post June. But how would they any know better? For all their lives they’ve been in that bubble and taken the audience for granted.”

Another wrote, “This is how they mix real life and reel life and the boundaries are blurred, and so we are fully convinced that each of their statement or tweet is pure and pure agenda driven publicity and nothing but blatant publicity.”

Absolutely Suresh! Bollywood is acting really desperate in the recent times to gain publicity, after the kind of reception they’ve been getting post June. But how would they any know better? For all their lives they’ve been in that bubble and taken the audience for granted. — IndianTweeter (@bhaarathvaasi) December 6, 2020 👍 This is how they mix real life and reel life and the boundaries are blurred, and so we are fully convinced that each of their statement or tweet is pure and pure agenda driven publicity and nothing but blatant publicity — Thaks (@Thaks100) December 6, 2020 People are getting fooled here😂. They think it’s for real. Real and reel fight can be easily differentiated. Reel fight never looks real,u can pick words nd make out its fake — Deval Shah (@DevalShah555) December 6, 2020 Funny part is, the said fight is so orchestrated that it is almost see through even by the most of innocent minds.

Try harder the next time @AnilKapoor @anuragkashyap72 — PaperTiger (@rudefoodie) December 6, 2020

What is your take on the Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor promotional feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

