Anurag Kashyap took a jibe at Anil Kapoor and asked him where his Oscar is. The Bollywood actor was seen giving a befitting reply to the filmmaker on social media.

Anurag and Anil engaged in a war-of-words on Twitter. It started when Anil congratulated actress Shefali Shah and the team of Delhi Crime for their best drama series win at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_#WelcomeToHollywood,” Anil wrote.

I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Anurag jumped into the wagon and wrote, “Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain (Where is your Oscar)? No? Achha… nomination?”

Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha… nomination? 😜 https://t.co/P2ZuiPOUWP — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Anil replied, “The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega.”

The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega https://t.co/sZzCDhVvAA pic.twitter.com/YhZHKrEFfO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Taking a cryptic jibe about “Slumdog Millionaire”, which was originally offered to Shah Rukh Khan, who turned it down, Anurag said, “Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also?”

Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also? https://t.co/7pfdatvIGr — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Anil said he doesn’t care.

“Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte (At least I don’t have to tear my hair looking for work). #actorlife.”

Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife https://t.co/bEu9TJFjNt — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

To which Anurag said, “Sir, you don’t talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain (You get roles only because of your hair). #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife.”

Sir, you don’t talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain. #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife https://t.co/b4H5CtqFYi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Anil replied saying that one requires skills to have a four-decade-long career in films.

“Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se (There is a reason why my engine has been running for the last 40 years). #TheRealAK.”

Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se. #TheRealAK https://t.co/jsKErOnbUi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Sharing posters of Anil’s recent films, Anurag wrote, “Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain (Sir, not every old car is called vintage. Some are just junk). #retirementcalling.”

Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain. #retirementcalling https://t.co/qzzX0v4lOZ pic.twitter.com/yS0cdX1yod — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

“Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai (At least my car has been running for 40 years, yours is yet to come out of the garage). #thenationhasspoken,” Anil wrote.

Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai. #thenationhasspoken https://t.co/irtLwDrJRB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Anurag wrote, “Agar gaadi Race 3 ki ho toh (If it is the Race 3 car, then) it’s better that it stays in the garage only. #havemercy.”

Agar gaadi Race 3 ki ho toh it’s better that it stays in the garage only. #havemercy https://t.co/6dJQB0wD4d — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

The Twitter spat seems to be a promotional stunt for their upcoming project “AK vs AK” for Netflix.

In the upcoming project, Anurag plays a disgraced filmmaker who kidnaps the daughter of an actor, played by Anil, and films the search for her in real-time.

