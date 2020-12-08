Kardashians annual Christmas party is a lavish affair and their yearly pictures are proof of the same. Every year we get to see Kris Jenner and daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all dolled up for their yearly calendar pictures.

A fan on Twitter asked Khloe about their annual Christmas party and replying to the same, reality TV star mentioned that they’re not having it this year due to the global pandemic and this will be the first time in 42 years that the family isn’t having a gathering.

The user asked, “okay Khloé u doing the annual Kardashian’s Christmas party this year”. Replying to the same, Khloe Kardashian wrote, “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must”

Earlier in November when a fan asked the same annual Christmas party question to Khloe and tweeted, “OMG i just realized….. is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting cancelled this year ???? @khloekardashian”

Replying to the same, the reality TV star wrote, “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before We have to think of what is safest”

Kardashian-Jenners are known for throwing the most lavish parties in town. Last year, Kourtney Kardashian spent reportedly an estimated $440,000 on their Christmas party and a year prior to that, Kim Kardashian spent an estimated $1.3 million on her extravagant Christmas party.

Those are some huge numbers but that’s how Kardashian-Jenners do it. Isn’t it?

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

