Scott Disick is a lucky man we must say as he is always linked up with one or the other hottest ladies in town. His (ex) girlfriends include names like Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and now Amelia Hamlin.

Advertisement

Well, it is always interesting to hear what the exes have to say about the present relationship. And, Kourtney, who shares a child with Scott, is not jealous at all with this new chick in his arm.

Advertisement

According to reports in TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian is not jealous that Scott Disick has found love in Amelia Hamlin. In fact, she actually thinks it’s good for him and their kids. Sources close to the former couple say Kourtney has no issue with Scott’s latest fling, 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin. This is because it’s not impacting his parenting. He continues to be there for their 3 kids, just like he was when he was dating Sofia Richie.

Recently Scott Disick hit the beach with Amelia Hamlin. This proves that he can’t stay single for very long and he’s got a thing for attractive young women with famous parents. Amelia’s the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin; and, of course, Sofia’s pops is Lionel Richie.

Sources go onto say, Kourtney likes when Scott is dating someone, because that’s when he’s the most grounded, happy and responsible as a parent. That’s how the family saw him when he was dating Sofia, and it’s the same way now that Amelia’s in his life.

It is believed that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are on the best terms now. They have been on in a long time, and she sees no need to get involved in his relationships; as long as he’s happy, and there’s no negative effect on their children.

Now, this must be such a relief for Scott as he can have fun with Amelia without any worry. What do you think about this new brewing romance?

Must Read: AMA 2020: From Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, BTS To The Weeknd – Here’s The Complete List Of Winners!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube