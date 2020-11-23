The 2020 American Music Awards were held early this morning (Monday, November 23 at 5:30 am IST). The AMA 2020 were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate all genres in music and felicitate the best. So who took home the coveted awards? Read on for the complete winner list!

The annual international music awards show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, saw The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch leading with the most nominations – each was named in eight categories. They were followed by Megan Thee Stallion (five nominations). Following the trio were stars like see Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and many more.

Taylor Swift won the AMA 2020 Artist of the Year – this makes it her 6th win in this category. Others who took home multiple awards include Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, BTS, Dan + Shay and a couple of others.

Check out who won what at the 2020 American Music Awards AKA AMA 2020 here:

Artist Of The Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration Of The Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”

Favourite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favourite Music Video

Doja Cat “Say So”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift “Cardigan”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favourite Duo Or Group – Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Album – Pop/Rock

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – folklore

The Weeknd – After Hours

Favourite Song – Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone “Circles”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Favourite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Artist – Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favourite Duo Or Group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favourite Album – Country

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton – Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen – If I Know Me

Favourite Song – Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”

Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby – My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favourite Album – Soul/R&B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Summer Walker, Over It

The Weeknd, After Hours

Favourite Song – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Summer Walker “Playing Games”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

Favourite Male Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favourite Female Artist – Latin

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favourite Album – Latin

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Favourite Song – Latin

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favourite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (Edm)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour

What are your thoughts on the AMA 2020 Winner? Let us know in the comments below.

