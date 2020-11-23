The 2020 American Music Awards were held early this morning (Monday, November 23 at 5:30 am IST). The AMA 2020 were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate all genres in music and felicitate the best. So who took home the coveted awards? Read on for the complete winner list!
Advertisement
The annual international music awards show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, saw The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch leading with the most nominations – each was named in eight categories. They were followed by Megan Thee Stallion (five nominations). Following the trio were stars like see Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and many more.
Advertisement
Taylor Swift won the AMA 2020 Artist of the Year – this makes it her 6th win in this category. Others who took home multiple awards include Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, BTS, Dan + Shay and a couple of others.
Trending
Check out who won what at the 2020 American Music Awards AKA AMA 2020 here:
Artist Of The Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Show @TaylorSwift13 some love for winning THREE #AMAs tonight! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vY6ENv5oSE
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
New Artist Of The Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Tonight we celebrate @DojaCat‘s FIRST-EVER #AMAs wins! Congrats! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/7UUeSpfOho
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Collaboration Of The Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”
Favourite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
THIS JUST IN! Thank you for Favorite Social Artist from @BTS_twt to ARMY. 💜 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/TL7PuXEJXB
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Music Video
Doja Cat “Say So”
Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift “Cardigan”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Well deserved, @justinbieber! He’s taking home THREE #AMAs tonight. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rZ39WdFmsC
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favourite Duo Or Group – Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
ARMY, you did it! @BTS_twt wins Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock at the #AMAs 💜 pic.twitter.com/0O61AZNKBY
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Album – Pop/Rock
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Taylor Swift – folklore
The Weeknd – After Hours
“Fine Line” is the #AMAs Favorite Album – Pop/Rock! Congrats on this GOLDEN win, @Harry_Styles ✨ pic.twitter.com/ItBC92NjhU
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Song – Pop/Rock
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone “Circles”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Favourite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
You voted 🤳 and the winner of the #AMAs Favorite Male Artist – Country is @KaneBrown! 👏 pic.twitter.com/JRksNHnTw5
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Female Artist – Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Congrats, @MarenMorris! You are the #AMAs Favorite Female Artist – Country 💕 pic.twitter.com/m5MHQtkLW5
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Duo Or Group – Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
.@DanAndShay just won THREE #AMAs. CONGRATS! pic.twitter.com/dxV3LOJVq8
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Album – Country
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton – Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen – If I Know Me
And the award for Favorite Album – Country goes to… @BlakeShelton! 🎤🎶 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/vuHaTHDBGS
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Song – Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”
Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
#AMAs Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip Hop goes to…@JuiceWorlddd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a7QliEPZNS
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Baby – My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
.@RoddyRicch is taking home an #AMAs win! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZQkflG1R9e
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
🏆🏆🏆 @theweeknd #AMAs pic.twitter.com/0pSMcaIQ6i
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Favourite Album – Soul/R&B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Summer Walker, Over It
The Weeknd, After Hours
Favourite Song – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Summer Walker “Playing Games”
The Weeknd “Heartless”
Favourite Male Artist – Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Congrats on your two #AMAs wins, @sanbenito! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aJL6aFBCqK
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Female Artist – Latin
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favourite Album – Latin
Anuel AA – Emmanuel
Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
Favourite Song – Latin
Bad Bunny “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
“Tusa” is the #AMAs Favorite Song – Latin 🔥 @KarolG @NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/H52Rr3ChM2
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots
Congrats on your Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock win, @twentyonepilots! 🎸 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/0H1ojocYia
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
CONGRATS, @JonasBrothers! #AMAs 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WzNVCfdZUt
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
.@Lauren_Daigle is your #AMAs Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational! pic.twitter.com/mMf87o6sJl
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (Edm)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
HUGE CONGRATS @LadyGaga 💖 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/637AUaG3jn
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Favourite Soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour
.@birdsofpreywb wins Favorite Soundtrack at the #AMAs! 💗 pic.twitter.com/li4sRTlOlp
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
What are your thoughts on the AMA 2020 Winner? Let us know in the comments below.
Must Read: Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Warner Bros Banned Its Actors From Talking About The Two?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement