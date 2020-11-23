We know you all want to see Baby GiZi so desperately. And maybe Gigi Hadid is finally setting up her mood to introduce her baby girl to the world. Well, the supermodel has shared some amazingly adorable pictures of her little munchkin with daddy Zayn Malik.

We must say that Gigi is turning into such a proud mom that she’s finally letting fans see how adorable her little girl is. With hours before the infant turning two-months-old on Nov. 23, the model shared a series of Instagram photos. Read ahead to check out the pictures.

Gigi Hadid posted a picture that included one of the back of the baby GiZi’s head. Her little one has a full head of sandy brown hair, which should be no surprise considering how follically blessed Gigi and Zayn Malik are, as both have such gorgeous locks.

The baby’s face was turned in towards Gigi Hadid’s chest, so all that was visible was the back of her head and a cute little ear. She had on a sweet little white hoodie with a pink lining and what appeared to be little lamb ears on top. Gigi held her daughter close to her chest in a leopard print baby carrier.

Gigi looked super casual in a long grey cardigan sweater that was belted at her waist. Underneath she wore turquoise blue sweatpants and a matching crew neck sweatshirt. Despite the 2020 Presidential election taking place almost three weeks ago, she wore a black beanie with the word Vote across the front in white lettering. Gigi shared a second photo taken from the side and in black and white, where she was seen kissing her infant’s forehead.

Well, it looks like the world will have to wait a little longer to get a glimpse of baby GiZi. Till then have a look at the pictures Gigi Hadid shared.

What do you think about these super cute snaps? Is this making your wait to see baby GiZi impossible? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

