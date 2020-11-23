As we recently reported, Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool 3 is happening in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means there will be a few changes. Starting with, a new team of writers are roped in to shape the script of the film. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin have come on board to take the command of the script.

Advertisement

Not just this, it’s also been said Deadpool 2 director David Leitch could also replace with a new one owing to his jam-packed schedule. With a combined collection of $1.5 billion at the box office, Deadpool 1 & 2 have laid a perfect base for the threequel to have a kickstart whenever it releases.

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds is currently busy with Netflix’s time travel movie which is being helmed by Free Guy director Shawn Levy. This gives Molyneux a whole lot of free time to think and tweak how the world of Deadpool 3 looks like.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

All of this only hints at one thing, Ryan Reynolds won’t be donning his skin-fit Red suit until 2021 or might be even late than that. But, that won’t stop acclaimed artist Boss Logic from creating some eye-catching posters of Deadpool 3.

Latest poster designed by Boss Logic hints at Wolverine’s return in Deadpool 3 which everyone wishes to be Hugh Jackman. The rumours of rebooting the superhero in Marvel’s world are all around the internet, but there’s nothing official yet.

Earlier this year, the star cast of the original ‘X-Men‘ film had a virtual meeting, and ‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds crashed the reunion, with a few other stars who had appeared in subsequent sequels of the franchise.

X-Men stars Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and Patrick Stewart, had reunited via Zoom as part of Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future benefit concert. It’s kind of surreal you guys, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the first X-Men’ movie,” Jackman was saying, according to a report in people.com, when Reynolds popped on the screen.

Seeing Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman continued: “Ryan, the cast and I were all just reminiscing about the movie that we’re in together.” Then, he tried to cordially get Reynolds out of the picture, saying: “See ya, Ryan.”

Well, all the Wolverine and Deadpool fans want to see at least one film with these two actors respecting no boundaries of decency. Do you?

Must Read: Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Warner Bros Banned Its Actors From Talking About The Two?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube