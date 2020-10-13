Chris Hemsworth's Brother Luke Hemsworth Is Ready To Grow Chest Hair & Replace Hugh Jackman As Wolverine

There are certain actors who were born to play certain superheroes, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine is definitely one of them. For 17 years, Hugh kept reminding us that we won’t get another Wolverine after him and that’s what it’s happening. Chris Hemsworth’s brother Luke Hemsworth has come forward to bid in for the long waiting list of being Wolverine.

Luke basically wants to be a superhero he revealed while expressing his wish. Chris already attained a position in the world of superheroes with his Thor doing pretty well. It seems big-brother Luke also has some similar plans.

On playing a superhero, Luke Hemsworth told Screen Rant, “I grew up with them. I learned to draw through comic books, copying comic books since I was about 10 years old.”

Luke Hemsworth also spoke about Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, “Spawn was a big one for [me]; I really loved Todd McFarlane’s Spawn. And then Batman — I would have fought Rob Pattinson for those gauntlets. And Wolverine! I’m like, ‘Come on, just pass them on, mate. Let’s give it to another Aussie.’ I’ll have to grow some chest hair, but I’m ready for Wolverine.”

In one of his past interviews with Willie Geist’s Sunday Today, Hugh Jackman had said, “Oh, Wolverine will be back. Someone’s going to buy him; I don’t know.” To which Geist added, “Not you, though.” Hugh replied, cheekily, “No, but Ryan is relentless.” We all know how well Hugh and Ryan Reynolds go with each other.

Hugh Jackman’s interaction with Good Morning America revealed his initial days as Wolverine. He had said, “I had two or three friends in the business say, ‘Hey dude before this movie comes out, the word on this street is this is not good so make sure you’ve booked another film that way at least you have another shot.'”

“When it came out, no one knew that was coming. No one knew I would end up playing the role nine times. It still all surprises me, thrills me, I’m so grateful to those fans,” added our very own ‘Wolverine’ Hugh Jackman.

