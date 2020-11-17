Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may be hinting at a possible reunion, but it looks like that is far from reality. We have got some sad news for the fans who wanted these two to reunite. Scott may have moved on with Amelia Hamlin.

For those unaware, Scott and Amelia were first romantically linked after they were seen arriving at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party. Now their recent PDA pictures are proof that there is definitely more than friendship between them.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin were spotted at a beach in Malibu on Monday afternoon. Their PDA filled beach hangout has grabbed all attention and fans are sure that these two are in a relationship. Disick had his arm wrapped tenderly around a bikini-clad Hamlin as they leisurely strolled on the shore.

Showing some affection of her own, Amelia Hamlin held onto Scott Disick’s hand that happened to be carrying a small bottle of water. Check out the picture below:

Scott Disick Hits the Beach with 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin: Scott Disick can’t stay single for very long … and his latest fling is with a 19-year-old with some very famous parents. Disick and Amelia Hamlin — daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin — were arm-on-shoulder… pic.twitter.com/YqKxnEyq2Q — – (@COUPSLEADER) November 17, 2020

Amelia’s sexy floral print bikini consisted of a pair of high-legged bottoms and a tie-front top that allowed her to show off her enviably fit frame. The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin wore her lengthy brunette hair down, and she kept a pair of chic shades over her eyes as she walked the beach with Disick.

Amelia Hamlin accessorized her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a slew of matching chains. As she made her way down the crowded beach in Scott Disick’s arm, Amelia could not help but flash a few smiles. Scott kept comfy for his date with a plain black tee and a pair of board shorts.

The Talentless founder had his golden-brown hair slicked back, and he shielded his eyes with some trendy sunglasses. Disick also happened to have a silver watch fastened around his wrist. They walked side-by-side and appeared to be having a deep conversation with one another.

Amelia Hamlin even took to her Instagram and posted a few selfies from the same beach day hangout. Just that Scott Disick was missing from those pictures. Check them out below:

What do you guys have to say about this new brewing romance? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

