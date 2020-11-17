Singer-songwriter Britney Spears jetted off on a tropical getaway amid an ongoing legal battle with her father Jamie Spears. The popstar took off to Hawaii for an early birthday getaway with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. Read on to know more.

The ‘Piece of Me’ singer and her longtime partner took a private jet to Maui to celebrate her upcoming 39th birthday on December 2. The couple seemed to be feeling free as they took to Instagram to make several posts to document the trip. She shared several pictures on the photosharing app. In one picture, both were seen standing in front of the plane.

Britney Spears was seen wearing a plain white T-shirt with tiny khaki shorts and strappy brown leather wedges. She completed her look with a messy updo and mirrored aviator shades over her face. Her boyfriend accentuated his muscles with a tight white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and a pair of turbo green Air Jordan 1 high-top sneakers. She captioned the picture, “Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration ✈️🌺☀️🌴💕💋🤸🏼‍♀️🙊🎂🌟 !!!!!!!!! @samasghari”

She also shared several pictures of the healthy fruit and vegetable platters on board. The Oops I Did It Again hitmaker shared the pictures with a caption, ‘I’m doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment [sun, pineapple, broccoli, rose, orange, and manicure emojis]!!! PS … I wanted to get creative [winking with tongue out, lips, and table setting emojis] !!!’

After landing in Maui, Britney Spears shared the cute selfies of herself with her hunky boyfriend Sam and captioned it, “We be like …… in Maui !!!! PS …. don’t mind my hair !!!! (sic)”

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari also shared several snaps of the picture-perfect scenery from the balcony of their VIP suite. Their pictures come days after Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram to show off one of her favourite peasant blouses which she has been seen in before. She shared the picture with her 26 million followers on Instagram and captioned it, “Yellow…. hello …. what’s your favourite color???”

