Mac Miller’s death sent shockwaves across the hearts of million fans. Many were affected by this news, but the one person who took some major step after his death was Halsey.

Halsey says Miller’s death gave her the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship. Continue reading further to know more.

Halsey revealed that Mac Miller’s heinously tragic passing from an overdose in 2018 gave her a serious reality check. After this, she subsequently decided to leave her partner at the time and get sober for the sake of her mental health, as she was taking drugs with the unnamed ex so they wouldn’t cheat on her.

Halsey spoke on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast about this and said, “This is a terrible thing to say because I think it puts a positive connotation on a heinously tragic event, but it gave me the courage and the faith to leave the relationship I was in.”

“It gave me that real f****** reality check that I needed and I think it probably did the same for a lot of other people too,” she added.

Halsey continued, “I was lucky enough to be in a position where I was like, ‘OK, cool I’m not ruining my life yet,’ but I never would’ve expected some of the people that I know and loved and lost – to see them go down that path so aggressively and so rapidly. I kind of recognised the spiral early and was like, ‘Alright, now I know.'”

The 26-year-old singer added, “As a result, my currency of expressing love with them became doing drugs with them … there was a lot of infidelity in the relationship too. It was like if I don’t do it with you, you’re going to go do it with someone else and then probably f*** them and I’m going to take you back anyway because this is what we do.”

Leaving the relationship was key to getting herself sober. Halsey explained: “One of the first steps of doing that was removing myself from a situation where there’s a literal chemical interference. “I’m going to remove myself from that, figure out what my baseline is and then kind of fix it from there.”

