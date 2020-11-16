The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is continuing to crack down on the alleged drug syndicate in Bollywood. Last week, the NCB conducted a raid at model-actor Arjun Rampal‘s Bandra home. Both Arjun and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were also summoned by the drug probing agency for investigation.

Reportedly, the raid lasted for several hours and the NCB confiscated laptops, mobile phone, tablets and certain documents besides questioning Rampal’s driver. The agency official also confirmed that they had found medicines that fall under the NDPS act.

According to TOI, an NCB official, Sameer Wankhede had said, “Reports about nothing was recovered is not true, we conducted searches and found medicines that fall under the NDPS act. We have summoned Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella to the NCB on November 11 and November 12.”

While Arjun Rampal finds himself battling alone, according to SpotboyE the actor is not shaken by the NCB summon and has nothing to do with drugs. The report further claims that the actor has “always (been) a loner and a champion of truth”. He has always been much loved and respected by all his colleagues and B-Town friends.

However, the NCB raid at Arjun Rampal’s house came after his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB once again. Earlier, Agisialos was granted bail after his first arrest. Multiple reports state that drugs like Hashish and Alprazolam tablets were seized from Gabriella’s brother when he was nabbed from Pune.

NCB official had previously talked about Agisialos Demetriades’ arrest. The official said to ANI, “Demetriades has been arrested from a resort in the Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India was recovered during a raid at his home.”

The agency also conducted a raid at the home of Firoz Nadiadwala. His wife Shabana Saeed was arrested for allegedly procuring drugs from a peddler. The NCB had seized drugs worth Rs.3.59 lakhs from their home, other locations and from at least four drug peddlers.

The alleged crackdown began after the NCB began investigating the drug angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

