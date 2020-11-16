Actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday posted a romantic picture with his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared A how he has been enjoying rainy winter evening post Diwali with Mira.

Advertisement

“Just what I need on a rainy winter evening,” Shahid Kapoor captioned the post.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the image, Mira Rajput can be seen placing her hand on Shahid’s chest as he takes selfie on his phone.

“You both look so good together,” a user commented.

“Adorable,” another one wrote.

It seems the two have celebrated Diwali at Mira’s residence in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in “Jersey”, which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

Last month, the actor and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Shares A Meme Being Compared To Kaju Katli, Do You Agree With Her?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube