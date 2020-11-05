Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth Confession Includes A Threesome & It'll Leave You In Splits!
Mira Rajput’s Karwa Chauth Confession Includes A Threesome & It’ll Leave You In Splits!

It seems like Mira Rajput skipped fasting for her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Mira posted a hilarious Karwa Chauth wish for Shahid, saying she loves him but she also loves food.

“Baby, I love you but I also love food. To our forever threesome. Happy Karwa Chauth, Shahid Kapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always. Muah,” Mira Rajput captioned the post.

Check out Mira Rajput’s post below:

Mira Rajput/ Instagram
Mira/ Instagram

A few days ago, Shahid Kapoor posted a blurred image and captioned it: “#imissyou.”

To this, Mira Rajput had replied: “Aren’t you glad I didn’t put up the #imissyoutoo post.”

Shahid got hitched to Mira in 2015. The two are proud parents to two kids, Misha and Zain.

