It seems like Mira Rajput skipped fasting for her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Mira posted a hilarious Karwa Chauth wish for Shahid, saying she loves him but she also loves food.

“Baby, I love you but I also love food. To our forever threesome. Happy Karwa Chauth, Shahid Kapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always. Muah,” Mira Rajput captioned the post.

A few days ago, Shahid Kapoor posted a blurred image and captioned it: “#imissyou.”

To this, Mira Rajput had replied: “Aren’t you glad I didn’t put up the #imissyoutoo post.”

Shahid got hitched to Mira in 2015. The two are proud parents to two kids, Misha and Zain.

