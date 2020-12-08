Angelina Jolie is one strong woman, and we all know that. Apart from being a brilliant actor, she is an amazing mother who is taking care of all her kids alone after divorce with Brad Pitt. Although recently she made headlines because of the custody battle going on between the two. But, today the actress is making headlines because of a strong message she has given to the women who fear being abused.

According to the reports in The Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie had powerful advice for women who fear being abused over the holidays. The 45-year-old actress, as part of her Special Envoy duties with United Nations for its 16 days of activism campaign, told Harper’s Bazaar “that women should talk to someone, try to find allies and be connected for emergencies” in an effort to safeguard themselves and their children amid potentially-violent situations.

“For example, you can agree on a code word with a friend or family member, which tells them if you are facing an emergency,” Angelina Jolie said. “Begin to build a network and gain knowledge.”

The Maleficent actress said that people in a person’s immediate circle, unfortunately, might not always be the quickest to aid, “It’s sad to say, but you can’t assume all friends and family will always want to believe and support you. Often it will be strangers who help. Or other victims, support groups, or faith groups.”

Angelina Jolie stressed that “above all, women need to be careful depending on the situation they are in. Only you really know the danger you are in, and until you find your support outside, you may feel quite alone,” said the actress.

She said that for people who are confided in about abuse, people should take it seriously and stand by them, listen to them and not judge them. “Try to understand the huge emotional, financial and legal pressures they are likely facing, including the pressure to stay silent about what has happened to them. And be aware that they may well be suffering trauma and PTSD.”

Angelina Jolie also shared insights to help people who suspect a friend, relative or child might be a victim of domestic abuse.

