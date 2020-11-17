Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are making headlines for their legal battle every now and then. We had told you earlier that the actress had requested the removal of the judge from her divorce proceedings. And it looks like there is some bad news for her.

Jolie had previously claimed that Judge John W. Ouderkirk – who married the couple at their lavish French wedding in 2014 – failed to disclose ongoing business and professional relationships that he had with Pitt’s legal team. Continue reading further to know more.

According to reports in Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie has officially lost her battle to remove the judge from her legal battle proceedings. The actress claimed she didn’t think it was fair to have him preside over the ongoing four-year divorce battle. However, in court documents filed on Monday, the Superior Court of California in Orange County officially ruled that Ouderkirk would remain on the case.

A source close to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt told the portal, “This was the judge who was originally brought in by Angie’s team. He married them for heaven’s sake. It’s a prime example of someone who tried to get the referee removed late in the game because they weren’t going to like the outcome.”

The court ruling released on Monday stated Ouderkirk had made the required disclosures of when he had previously been involved in cases with the law firm representing Pitt. They added that Jolie was aware of Ouderkirk’s appointment and former dealings since August 2018 and could have taken issue then, making her recent legal bid untimely.

In August, Angelina Jolie was accused of deliberately trying to delay their bitter four-year-long divorce battle by Brad Pitt’s legal team, after she filed a request to remove Ouderkirk. But Jolie hit back via her own legal representative, who said her client just wanted a fair trial with no special favours for either herself or Pitt.

“All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favours extended to either side,” Angelina Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, told the portal in a statement last month. The statement added: “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there are transparency and impartiality.”

Now, what do you think will happen to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce case?

