Tom Holland’s Cherry is one of the much awaited movies of the actor. As per the directors, Russo brothers, the movie will be like multiple movies in one. In the film, the actor will be seen as an Army medic suffering from PTSD and addiction to opiates.

Cherry is all set for a release on Apple TV+ in March 2021. The film is based on a novel of the same name by Nico Walker. It’s been said that Walker has used his own life as inspiration for Tom Holland’s character.

As reported by Collider, at CCXP panel, Russo brothers revealed the details of the film. The directors said, “The film is about [Tom Holland’s] life cycle. It’s about a 15-year life cycle. And it’s broken into chapters where each chapter is shot almost as if it was a different film, but they’re all connected in a way. But there’s a gonzo element to it… there’s magical realism in one chapter and then absurdism and then brutal realism and then horror and then dark humor, so it really covers a wide scope of experience both for the character and for the audience.”

They added, “Each chapter we made very distinct cinematic choices from costume to performance to lenses to the style of camerawork to the way the camera moves to music. It’s hopefully not a jarring shift for the audience, but it does move and take you places that you’re not expecting from chapter to chapter. And when you put it all together as a whole, hopefully you get a surprising and unique moviegoing experience.”

Well, it seems that this film will be one of the best films of Tom Holland as it demands a lot from the actor. How excited are you to watch Tom Holland in Cherry? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

