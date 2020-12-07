Sana Khan tied the knot with husband Anas Sayied last month. The news came in as a shocker to many of her fans as well as Industry friends. However, everybody gave her their blessings as she seemed happy with the decision. Now, the couple is seen enjoying a romantic getaway in Kashmir. Below is all the scoop you need.

It was during the weekend that Sana posted a picture alongside Anas. The couple could be seen set for a journey as they were sitting in the flight. “Shohar and begum chale (Husband and wife are off),” she captioned the picture. The couple were even snapped holding each other’s hand in the romantic photograph.

This was followed by a video on Sana Khan’s Instagram story. She could be seen lying on the couch with a pillow under her head. “It’s so cold here. It’s Kashmir!” she could be heard saying.

Another video showcased Sana Khan sitting on the couch as she was enjoying the beautiful view from the balcony. “What a view man,” she could be heard saying as Anas Sayied too could be spotted entering the area. She laughed as he noticed her creating videos. “Badi thand hai,” he was heard saying.

Check out the videos below:

Meanwhile, Sana Khan earlier declared that she and Anas Sayied married each other for the sake of Allah. Just not that, she also mentioned that she’s so thankful for their ‘halal love.’

“Loved each other for the sake of Allah Married each other for the sake of Allah May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah@anas_sayied…Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan Which of the favours of your lord will u deny,” she captioned her wedding picture alongside Anas.

Sana Khan quit Industry recently and tied the knot with Anas Sayied on 20th November in an intimate ceremony.

