Filmmaker Subhash Ghai believes that cinema and art should hold social relevance, adding that any art without a cause is futile.

Ghai expressed his opinion ahead of the premiere of the director’s cut of his film “Kaanchi: The Unbreakable” on television. Released in 2014, it was the last-released film that Ghai had directed. He says he has tried upholding his theory of art for a cause through his efforts while making the film.

“I believe any art without a cause is futile. ‘Kaanchi: The Unbreakable’ was a reflection of all that has been plaguing society. We are progressing, and building a cleaner and fairer society. Yet, the story of the film stays relevant today. An uber-passionate team and artistes as late Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Kartik Aaryan and Mishti made ‘Kaanchi’ a great piece of art,” said the 75-year-old filmmaker, who had a golden run at the box office in the eighties and the nineties.

About premiering the director’s cut of one of his films on television, Ghai said: “I’m looking forward to sharing Kanchi’s story with a wider audience. This is very special to me because this would be the director’s cut version and I immensely enjoyed doing it.”

“Kaanchi: The Unbreakable” is a heroine centric film that casts Mishti as the titular protagonist Kaanchi. The film talks of the inner power of a woman who represents millions of suppressed youth in the country.

The director’s cut of the film premieres on &Pictures on Sunday.

